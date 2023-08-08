Local

Here’s the buzz: Georgia Tech’s football stadium to get a new name

Ramblin Wreck Ramlin Wreck drives onto the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Georgia Board of Regents approved a motion Tuesday to rename Georgia Tech’s football stadium to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, according to reports from the AJC.

Tech and Hyundai have agreed to a $55 million deal over 20 years.

The request from the Georgia Tech Athletic Association was made during the Board’s monthly meeting.

“The Georgia Tech Athletic Association has negotiated a sponsorship agreement and naming recognition gift agreement with Hyundai Motor America,” vice chancellor Sandra Neuse said. “Under these agreements, the Athletic Association anticipates receiving close to $55 million in naming rights payments from Hyundai over a 20-year term.

