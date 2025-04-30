Local

Georgia Technical College System sees enrollment surge, focuses on high-demand careers

By WSB Radio News Staff and Jonathan O'Brien
Graduation mortar board cap on one hundred dollar bills concept for the cost of a college and university education
(Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — Georgia’s Technical College System is experiencing continued growth in enrollment, fueled by a focus on high-demand career pathways aimed at building a future ready workforce.

Commissioner Greg Dozier announced that enrollment across the system’s 88 campuses is up 9% so far this year. The surge follows a record-breaking year in 2024, when the system graduated 40,842 students, the largest graduating class in its history.

“We’ve been focusing on 18 high-demand career pathways,” Dozier said. “Some of those include welding, nursing, anything in the allied healthcare area, and manufacturing, especially with Georgia being a large manufacturing state.”

Programs in fields like cybersecurity, nursing, and skilled trades are seeing notable spikes in enrollment, reflecting broader economic needs and job market trends.

Dozier emphasized that the system’s mission is to align education with workforce demands, ensuring students are equipped for growing industries across the state.

