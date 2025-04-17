Georgia Tech softball team was headed to play at FSU during campus shooting

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia Tech Athletics says their softball team was headed to play Florida State University this weekend.

A social media post and written statement from Georgia Tech Associate Athletics Director Mike Flynn, says that the Yellowjackets softball team was scheduled to play Florida State this weekend in Tallahassee.

However, due to the active shooter situation on FSU’s campus all games Friday through Sunday in Tallahassee have been cancelled.

GA Tech Athletics sends its deepest condolences to the Florida State community in light of the tragic incident.