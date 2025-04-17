Local

Georgia Tech softball team was headed to play at FSU during campus shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Florida State SHOOTING
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia Tech Athletics says their softball team was headed to play Florida State University this weekend.

A social media post and written statement from Georgia Tech Associate Athletics Director Mike Flynn, says that the Yellowjackets softball team was scheduled to play Florida State this weekend in Tallahassee.

However, due to the active shooter situation on FSU’s campus all games Friday through Sunday in Tallahassee have been cancelled.

GA Tech Athletics sends its deepest condolences to the Florida State community in light of the tragic incident.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!