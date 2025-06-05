ATLANTA, GA — Georgia Tech promotes James Ramsey to head baseball coach.

He replaces legendary coach Danny Hall, who retired after this season.

Ramsey joined the Yellow Jacket’s baseball staff in 2019 as an assistant and was named associate head coach in 2021.

He becomes the 13th head coach in the history of Georgia Tech baseball.

“We are very excited to name James Ramsey the 13th head coach in the illustrious history of Georgia Tech baseball,” Tech interim vice president and director of athletics Jon Palumbo said. “Coach Ramsey has established himself as one of the top coaches and recruiters in all of college baseball, played an integral role in bringing home our first ACC regular-season championship in 14 years and is the absolute right person to continue to build on the legacy of success established by Danny Hall. The future of Tech baseball is very bright under the leadership of James Ramsey.”