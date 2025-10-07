Georgia Tech opens new security hub in midtown

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech’s campus will be more secure thanks to a new safety hub that’s opened in midtown.

The new building will serve as a permanent presence for Georgia Tech Police in midtown near student housing and local businesses frequented by students.

Georgia Tech Police Chief Robert Connolly says the site furthers the existing partnership between campus police, Atlanta Police Department, and the Midtown Alliance.

“It helps our response time and the connection to support each other,” Connolly said.

The building will also provide a space for officers to watch the feeds from the nearly 4,000 cameras on the sprawling midtown campus, and a space for the new police drone program in partnership with flock safety.

“As we keep growing, so will our capabilities,” Connolly exclaimed. “Our students are living off campus. This is our way to collaborate with their new managers, their leasing offices, and businesses in Midtown.”