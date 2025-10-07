Local

Georgia Tech opens new security hub in midtown

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia Tech opens new security hub in midtown (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech’s campus will be more secure thanks to a new safety hub that’s opened in midtown.

The new building will serve as a permanent presence for Georgia Tech Police in midtown near student housing and local businesses frequented by students.

Georgia Tech Police Chief Robert Connolly says the site furthers the existing partnership between campus police, Atlanta Police Department, and the Midtown Alliance.

“It helps our response time and the connection to support each other,” Connolly said.

The building will also provide a space for officers to watch the feeds from the nearly 4,000 cameras on the sprawling midtown campus, and a space for the new police drone program in partnership with flock safety.

“As we keep growing, so will our capabilities,” Connolly exclaimed. “Our students are living off campus. This is our way to collaborate with their new managers, their leasing offices, and businesses in Midtown.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!