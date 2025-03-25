Local

Georgia Tech may head to mediation over cybersecurity fraud allegations

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Justice and Georgia Tech could be headed to mediation following a federal lawsuit alleging cybersecurity fraud tied to Department of Defense contracts.

A federal district court has ruled that the case is suitable for mediation, opening the door for potential settlement discussions between the two parties.

The DOJ alleges that Georgia Tech failed to meet required cybersecurity standards outlined in its federal contracts and submitted a false assessment score to the government. The lawsuit claims the university’s cybersecurity plan was insufficient to comply with Department of Defense requirements.

The case began in 2022 when two whistleblowers filed the initial complaint. The federal government formally joined the suit and filed its complaint last August.

No mediation date has been set.

