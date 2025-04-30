Georgia tech leader urges urgent AI preparation: ‘the time to adapt is now’

ATLANTA — As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries around the globe, one Georgia based technology expert is calling for immediate action to ensure communities and workers are prepared for the future.

Speaking at Clark Atlanta University, Dr. Loretta Daniels with the Technology Association of Georgia emphasized the sweeping impact of AI across all sectors. “There’s going to be, within the next five years, over 300 million jobs that are going to be created based on AI and automation,” Daniels said. “We have to be prepared for it, so you have to prepare for it at all levels.”

Daniels urged governments, businesses, and educational institutions to work together to provide upskilling and re-skilling opportunities, especially in rural and underserved areas. She warned that without coordinated efforts, many communities, particularly in Georgia, risk being left behind.

She also encouraged students and current workers to start learning AI-related skills now, noting that artificial intelligence will be “infused in every position we have.”