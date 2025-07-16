Georgia Tech to host $20 Million AI-powered supercomputer to accelerate scientific research

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is set to become home to one of the most advanced artificial intelligence research tools in the United States. A new $20 million supercomputer, named Nexus, will be built on campus with funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Described by the NSF as one of the nation’s most powerful AI-focused research systems, Nexus will help accelerate breakthroughs in medicine, clean energy, climate science, aerospace, robotics, and more. The system will be capable of performing over 400 quadrillion operations per second, making it one of the fastest supercomputers in the country.

Construction on Nexus is expected to begin this year and be completed by spring 2026.

While Georgia Tech will reserve up to 10% of the supercomputer’s capacity for its own research, scientists from any U.S. institution will be able to apply for access. The goal is to create a shared national resource that supports innovation and discovery across a wide range of scientific fields.

In a statement, Georgia Tech officials said Nexus will allow researchers to “tackle society’s greatest challenges,” including developing new medicines, advancing clean energy solutions, and enabling faster, more collaborative scientific analysis through high-speed data connectivity.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story