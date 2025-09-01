Georgia Tech experts analyze how AI can improve jobs instead of replacing them

ATLANTA — As some Americans celebrate Labor Day, others are thinking about the future of their jobs.

Georgia Tech experts are examining how artificial intelligence could have a positive impact on the workforce.

Tim Brown, who serves as the Academic Program Director for Artificial Intelligence at Georgia Tech, says many workers are worried that AI could one day replace them.

“The jobs that are at most risk are those that are very repetitive, very data-processing oriented, as opposed to those that are more creative and require higher-level functions,” Brown said.

He added that AI is likely to enhance many jobs rather than eliminate them entirely. For every job lost, Brown says, many more will be created by AI.

“New jobs that are being created will be like AI trainers and cybersecurity specialists. The need for them has grown through the roof,” he said.

Brown emphasizes that the key to staying relevant is adopting lifelong learning and treating AI as a core skill.