Georgia Tech advises extra travel time for Saturday’s game due to roadwork on Downtown Connector

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is urging football fans to give themselves extra time to get to Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech due to roadwork on the Downtown Connector.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close three right lanes southbound between 17th Street and University Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Northbound, three right lanes will be closed starting at Fair Drive.

The school recommends fans consider alternate routes to reach the game.

“Make sure you plan ahead to get here early tomorrow,” Georgia Tech officials said.

MARTA and Rideshare services are recommended and officials say the North Avenue MARTA station is less than a 10-minute walk to Bobb Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff begins at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Georgia Tech officials also listed information on their website about the traffic impact for fans who plan to attend the game.

