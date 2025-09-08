Georgia teachers reporting burnout in new survey

ATLANTA — A new survey of Georgia teachers finds that 66% report burnout, even though most find their profession fulfilling.

Attorney Margaret Ciccarelli with the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) says teachers cite a number of factors.

Workload is one, especially among elementary teachers who say they don’t get enough planning time at work.

“Subbing or covering classes for absent colleagues is one of the top reasons why educators lose that planning time,” Ciccarelli says.

As a result, PAGE plans to ask for more funding for substitute teachers.

Ciccarelli says the public can also help by becoming subs in their school districts.

Educators are also worried about cell phone use, cyber-bullying, even lack of parent support.

Additionally, Ciccarelli says teachers are also worried about students’ mental health, and they have a suggestion on how to deal with it.

She says the number one recommendation from teachers is to fund more school psychologists, counselors and social workers to help students with those issues.

PAGE is also hopeful a new state law banning cell phone use for grades k-thru-8 starting next school year will help reduce classroom disruptions.