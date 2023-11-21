Georgia teacher accused of stealing another teacher’s credit cards, using them for purchases

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teacher is off the job after she was arrested after being accused of stealing credit cards and using them.

A letter was sent home to parents of students at Grovetown Middle School on Monday saying teacher Kimberly Barnes, 29, had been arrested “by outside law enforcement agencies, for an alleged fraud incident in another state,” WJBF-TV reported.

The arrest sprang from a previous teaching job, The Augusta Press reported. According to the paper, Barnes is accused of stealing another teacher’s credit card and then using it to buy gas and food.

She was working at Jet Middle School in Edgefield County, South Carolina, at the time The Augusta Press said.

Barnes was arrested here in Georgia on Monday and is being charged with transaction card theft. She is out on bond, WRDW-TV said.

In the letter sent home to parents, Columbia County School District officials asked anyone with information about this incident to contact police.

“Safety of students and staff is a top priority, and we take allegations such as these extremely seriously and will investigate fully,” the Columbia County School District said in the letter. “A substitute teacher will be provided in the teacher’s absence.”