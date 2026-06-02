Georgia Supreme Court clears way for executions delayed during pandemic

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that a pandemic-era agreement delaying the executions of nine death row inmates no longer prevents the state from seeking execution warrants.

Under a 2021 agreement, Georgia’s attorney general was barred from pursuing execution warrants for the nine inmates until COVID-19 vaccines became readily available.

During oral arguments in March, attorney John Henry Thompson argued that the condition had been met.

“These nine inmates have received reprieve their attorneys bargained for, they cannot be allowed to escape justice permanently,” Thompson said.

In a unanimous opinion, the state’s highest court ruled that the agreement no longer applies, finding that the supply of COVID-19 vaccines now exceeds demand.

The decision reverses a Fulton County judge’s ruling from last year that found the 2021 agreement continued to block the executions.

There are currently 33 inmates on death row in Georgia.