Georgia State Senate race to replace Brandon Beach heads to Sept. 23 runoff

NORTH FULTON, GA — Voters in north Fulton and Cherokee counties will head back to the polls after no candidate in the District 21 State Senate special election secured more than 50 percent of the vote.

Democrat Debra Shigley and Republican Jason Dickerson will face each other in a runoff on September 23.

The seat was left vacant earlier this year when longtime Senator Brandon Beach stepped down following his appointment as U.S. Treasurer.

The winner of the runoff will represent District 21 under the Gold Dome.