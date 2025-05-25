Georgia State Patrol warns of ‘100 Deadliest Days’ on the roads this summer

ATLANTA — As Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, Georgia law enforcement is urging drivers to stay cautious during what they call the “100 Deadliest Days”; the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which is statistically the most dangerous time of year on Georgia roads.

State Trooper First Class 2 William Hunt says the rise in crashes during the summer months is often linked to inexperienced teen drivers, distracted motorists, and excessive speeding.

“We tend to see an increase in crash-related injuries and, unfortunately, fatalities,” Hunt said. “One that actually gets to me at times is seeing children that have to suffer consequences from having parents that may not take the time to be responsible enough to secure them properly.”

Georgia State Patrol says it will be stepping up enforcement this summer in an effort to save lives and reduce dangerous driving behavior.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story