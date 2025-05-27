Georgia State Patrol trooper injured during Memorial Day chase

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after being injured during a high-speed chase on Memorial Day.

Authorities say the incident began when the trooper attempted to stop a driver for a seatbelt violation on I-85 near Indian Trail Road. The driver refused to pull over, leading officers onto I-285 and eventually to LaVista Road.

During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle struck the trooper’s patrol cruiser on the driver’s side. The driver then fled on foot.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries. As of now, the suspect remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing.