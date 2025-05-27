Local

Georgia State Patrol trooper injured during Memorial Day chase

By WSB Radio News Staff
Trooper injured after fleeing driver crashes into his patrol car and runs away The trooper tried pulling over a silver Hyundai Sonata along on I-85 South at Indian Trail Road on Monday evening for a seatbelt violation, but the driver of the Sonata started speeding away. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after being injured during a high-speed chase on Memorial Day.

Authorities say the incident began when the trooper attempted to stop a driver for a seatbelt violation on I-85 near Indian Trail Road. The driver refused to pull over, leading officers onto I-285 and eventually to LaVista Road.

During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle struck the trooper’s patrol cruiser on the driver’s side. The driver then fled on foot.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries. As of now, the suspect remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!