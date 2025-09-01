Georgia State Patrol reports crashes, fatalities over Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA — As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, Georgia State Patrol is reporting a sharp rise in accidents and fatalities on the state’s roads.

According to Lt. Ed Starling, troopers have investigated more than 180 crashes since the holiday travel period began. So far, at least seven fatalities have been reported statewide.

“With more people on the roads during the travel period, we always have an increased patrol presence,” Starling said. “We have more troopers on the roadways actively looking for violations.”

Troopers say they’ve been out in force to reduce speeding, distracted driving, and other dangerous behaviors. Starling urged drivers to give their full attention to the road, maintain a safe distance, and avoid distractions as traffic remains heavy on this final day of the three day weekend.

Authorities are reminding drivers that safety must remain a priority as holiday travelers head home.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story