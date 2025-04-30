Georgia state court gives a property tax lawsuit the green light to stop an “unfair tax scheme”

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Georgia state court has given a property tax lawsuit the greenlight to stop what it calls an, “unfair tax scheme.”

The lawsuit accuses Fulton County and four other cities, including Atlanta, of using illegal methods to assess properties by overriding fair market value assessments using 2015 purchase prices, but only applied those values to properties sold that year.

The state supreme court denied the suit’s class certification last year which would’ve allowed for settlement negotiations.

But a superior court now says it can move forward since more than a thousand taxpayers are involved.

Bloomberg’s Monica Rix contributed to this story.