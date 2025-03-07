Georgia Southern football player loses battle with cancer

STATESBORO, GA — A Georgia Southern football player from metro Atlanta has passed away after a battle with cancer.

According to Georgia Southern’s football website, Bron Tayvion Jamier Donteavious McKibbins was pursuing a major in Business.

In a social media statement, the team’s head coach Clay Helton said, “Tay McKibbins was taken away from us far too young, but his memory will always be etched on our hearts.” He was a freshman offensive lineman for the team and even ranked as the #174 interior offensive lineman in the country.

In loving memory of our friend and teammate, Tay McKibbins. pic.twitter.com/pFu0VtyOJk — Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) March 6, 2025

McKibbins graduated early from Cass High School in Bartow County and enrolled at Georgia Southern University in January.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family pay for his medical and funeral expenses.

Matthew Hassan, organizer of the page writes, “Eagle Nation, we are heartbroken by the passing of our beloved teammate, Tay. He was more than just a player—he was a brother, a leader, and a true embodiment of what it means to wear the Blue & White. His passion for Georgia Southern football and his love for his family and friends, although short in time, will never be forgotten.”

McKibbins is survived by his parents, Britney Robinson and Harold McKibbins, and his younger brother, Carter Stoval.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.