Georgia sheriff killed in car accident while responding to a call

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff has died after he was in a car accident while on duty, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers was killed in the crash on Ga. 233 around 4 p.m. Tuesday, WGXA-TV reported.

Georgia State Patrol told WGXA Rodgers was responding to a call and lost control of his vehicle. Rodgers’ car left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to WGXA.

He died from his injuries. GSP did not say what caused Rodgers to lose control. Several Georgia law enforcement agencies shared their condolences:

