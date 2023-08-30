Local

Georgia sheriff killed in car accident while responding to a call

Wilcox County Sheriff Deputy Robert Rodgers died while in the line of duty

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff has died after he was in a car accident while on duty, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers was killed in the crash on Ga. 233 around 4 p.m. Tuesday, WGXA-TV reported.

Georgia State Patrol told WGXA Rodgers was responding to a call and lost control of his vehicle. Rodgers’ car left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to WGXA.

He died from his injuries. GSP did not say what caused Rodgers to lose control. Several Georgia law enforcement agencies shared their condolences:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!