Georgia sets record for economic development with $26 billion in investments

ATLANTA — Georgia leaders say the state has set a new record for economic growth, with more than $26 billion in investments from businesses during the last fiscal year.

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, teams worked on 423 facility expansions and new projects in fiscal year 2025, marking another year of steady growth in business recruitment and expansions.

Governor Brian Kemp said the numbers show the state’s economic strategy is paying off. “Today’s numbers show the state’s approach is delivering results for Georgians,” he said.

Most of the projects were located outside of metro Atlanta. Still, the region saw new investments from companies including Duracell and Mercedes-Benz.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story