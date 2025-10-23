ATLANTA — Georgia senators split from Democrats on vote to pay federal workers during shutdown

Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock broke from their party to vote in favor of a Republican bill to pay essential federal workers during the government shutdown.

Officials say Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman also supported the measure, however, it failed to advance on a 54-45 vote.

Ossoff said he voted for the Shutdown Fairness Act because “federal workers have no choice but to come to work, and they should be paid for that work.”

In a statement, Ossoff said, “Military servicemembers, TSA workers, and air traffic controllers are among those who simply must come to work, and they should be paid for that work. While President Trump continues to insist Georgians face massive increases in health insurance premiums, and shuts down the government to get his way, Georgians are grateful for the work and dedication of every public servant.”