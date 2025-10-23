Local

Georgia senators split from Democrats on vote to pay federal workers during shutdown

By WSB Radio News Staff
Government Shutdown A sign that reads "Closed due to federal government shutdown," is seen outside of the National Gallery of Art on the 6th day of the government shutdown, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia senators split from Democrats on vote to pay federal workers during shutdown

Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock broke from their party to vote in favor of a Republican bill to pay essential federal workers during the government shutdown.

Officials say Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman also supported the measure, however, it failed to advance on a 54-45 vote.

Ossoff said he voted for the Shutdown Fairness Act because “federal workers have no choice but to come to work, and they should be paid for that work.”

In a statement, Ossoff said, “Military servicemembers, TSA workers, and air traffic controllers are among those who simply must come to work, and they should be paid for that work. While President Trump continues to insist Georgians face massive increases in health insurance premiums, and shuts down the government to get his way, Georgians are grateful for the work and dedication of every public servant.”

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!