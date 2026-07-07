Georgia senators call on Maine Senate candidate to withdraw

Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are among several Democrats calling on Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner to withdraw from the race following a sexual assault allegation made by an ex-girlfriend.

Platner, who is challenging incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, has denied the allegation, which stems from five years ago, and said he is deciding a path forward.

According to reports, Platner has one week to decide whether to remain in the race before Democrats would need to place another candidate on the November ballot.

In a statement, Ossoff called on Platner to withdraw his candidacy.

Warnock also called for Platner to drop out of the race, describing the allegations as “disturbing and sickening.” In a separate statement, Warnock said, “Moral character still matters.”

Correspondent Jay O’Brien also reported that Platner has faced other controversies, including an image on a tattoo that appeared to be a Nazi symbol, which was later covered up, and allegations of abusive behavior by another ex-girlfriend. Platner has denied those allegations.

O’Brien said it could be difficult for Platner to leave the race because he has already won the Democratic primary and his only challenger dropped out before the election.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.