Georgia Senate passes IVF protection bill with bipartisan support

ATLANTA — A bill aimed at protecting access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) in Georgia received overwhelming bipartisan support in the State Senate and now heads to the House for a final vote.

The legislation would enshrine protections for IVF in state law and prevent future lawmakers from passing legislation that could restrict access to the fertility treatment.

“I think it’s a big win for families in Georgia, to know that IVF is going to be one of the tools that will still be available if you want to grow your family, if you want to have a family,” said Democratic State Senator Sonya Halpern, who praised the bill’s impact on Georgia families. “I think we know friends and family members who have had to think about the ways in which they can actually have a family.”

Roughly two percent of births in the U.S. each year result from IVF procedures which is more than 90,000 babies annually.

Senator Ben Watson, the Republican sponsor of the bill, said the measure solidifies the state’s commitment to fertility care. “Recognizing the definition, recognizing that it is something that in the state of Georgia will be protected,” Watson said. “I think it’s a major accomplishment.”

The bill now heads to the House, where it has support from Republican House Speaker Jon Burns and could be voted on as early as today.