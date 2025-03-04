Georgia senate honors Paulding County deputy and Roswell officer killed in the line of duty

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia state senate unanimously votes to honor a Paulding County deputy and Roswell Officer Jeremy Labonte who were killed in the line of duty.

The senate resolution will rename the intersection of Highway 92 and 120 in Paulding County after Deputy Brandon Cunningham.

Cunningham was killed August 18, 2024 while responding to a domestic call in Hiram.

A separate resolution passed in the senate will rename the Holcomb Bridge and GA 400 interchange in honor of Roswell Officer Jeremy Labonte who was killed on February 7, 2025.