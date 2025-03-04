Local

Georgia senate honors Paulding County deputy and Roswell officer killed in the line of duty

By Jonathan O'Brien
Fallen in the Line of Duty: Cunningham and Labonte Georgia Senate honors Paulding County deputy and Roswell deputy killed in the line of duty
By Jonathan O'Brien

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia state senate unanimously votes to honor a Paulding County deputy and Roswell Officer Jeremy Labonte who were killed in the line of duty.

The senate resolution will rename the intersection of Highway 92 and 120 in Paulding County after Deputy Brandon Cunningham.

Cunningham was killed August 18, 2024 while responding to a domestic call in Hiram.

A separate resolution passed in the senate will rename the Holcomb Bridge and GA 400 interchange in honor of Roswell Officer Jeremy Labonte who was killed on February 7, 2025.

Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!