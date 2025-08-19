Georgia Senate committee to hold first meeting on proposal to eliminate state income tax

ATLANTA — A special Georgia Senate committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday for the first time to examine a plan that would eliminate the state income tax.

The bipartisan committee, formed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, is chaired by Republican Sen. Blake Tillery. He says members will work with experts, businesses, community leaders, and residents to craft recommendations.

Eliminating the state income tax could leave Georgia with a $16 billion shortfall in revenue. Tillery says the panel will look at ways to offset those losses while weighing the impact on state services and taxpayers.