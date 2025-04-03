Local

Georgia Senate advances bill to ban DEI programs in schools

By Jonathan O'Brien and WSB Radio News Staff
(moodboard - stock.adobe.com)
By Jonathan O'Brien and WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — In a late-night vote, the Georgia State Senate advanced controversial legislation that would ban Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs from public schools across the state. The bill, backed by Republican lawmakers, would pull state funding from any school that refuses to eliminate such initiatives.

Republican State Senator Max Burns, a leading supporter of the bill, argued that DEI efforts contradict the principle of equal treatment.

“DEI is the antithesis of equality,” Burns said. “If you believe in equal opportunity, this bill does not strip you of that, it enhances it.”

The legislation states that schools must dismantle DEI programs or risk losing access to state funding. It reflects a growing national debate over the role of diversity initiatives in public institutions.

Democrats in the chamber voiced strong opposition. Senate Democratic Leader Harold Jones denounced the bill, saying it sends Georgia in the wrong direction.

“This bill takes us back,” Jones said. “It’s a sad day for the Georgia State Senate. This is what the Republican Party will be known for, from this point forward as the party that wanted to take us backwards.”

Jones also warned that the political consequences of the vote would not be easily forgotten. “They’re not ever going to forget what they did to Georgia tonight,” he said.

The measure now moves to the Georgia House of Representatives, where it still needs final approval before the legislative session ends on Friday.

If passed, Georgia would join a growing number of states pursuing similar bans on DEI initiatives in public education, marking a significant shift in how schools approach equity and inclusion.

Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

