Georgia Sen. Ossoff urges Trump administration to back off job cuts, communication freezes at CDC

ATLANTA — Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is urging president Donald Trump and the Trump administration to back off potential job cuts and communication freezes at the Atlanta-based CDC.

The administration has previously hinted about moves that could not only put people’s livelihoods and jobs at risk, but could also be dangerous to the United States and the world.

The Department of Health and Human Services has been ordered by a federal judge to restore public medical information on websites that was removed under one of the executive orders by president Trump.