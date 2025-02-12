Local

Georgia Sen. Ossoff urges Trump administration to back off job cuts, communication freezes at CDC

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
CDC: Baby’s death linked to contaminated breast pump last year (W. Steve Shepard Jr. /Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is urging president Donald Trump and the Trump administration to back off potential job cuts and communication freezes at the Atlanta-based CDC.

The administration has previously hinted about moves that could not only put people’s livelihoods and jobs at risk, but could also be dangerous to the United States and the world.

The Department of Health and Human Services has been ordered by a federal judge to restore public medical information on websites that was removed under one of the executive orders by president Trump.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!