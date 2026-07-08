Georgia receives nearly $26 million for transportation projects

Georgia is receiving nearly $26 million in federal transportation funding for roadway and infrastructure projects.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding as part of its more than $1 billion investment in road, transit, maritime and aviation improvements across the country.

The largest award, $21 million, will fund the installation of high-tech roadway infrastructure across freight areas in Savannah and Brunswick. The department says the project is designed to enhance safety and help prevent bottlenecks at the ports.

Another $5 million will go toward the Cobb Parkway at McCollum Parkway realignment project. The project includes replacing two bridges, making safety improvements and reducing travel times.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the funding is aimed at investing in repairs to critical roads that connect Americans to jobs and in port infrastructure that supports national security.