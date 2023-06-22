Georgia rapper Quando Rondo now behind bars following gang, drug indictment

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia rapper Quando Rondo is now in jail after he was named in a 49-count indictment against several people on gang and drug charges.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was behind bars in the Chatham County jail Tuesday. According to court records, he has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday.

Bowman has been charged with violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia controlled substance act, and illegal use of a communication facility.

According to the indictment, Bowan is part of the Rollin’ 60′s gang and is accused of making members of the gang provide him with guns and setting up a marijuana sale in Macon before going there to buy it.

He is also accused of buying hydrocodone pills on a separate occasion in Savannah.

According to the indictment, other gang members trafficked more than four grams of cocaine, about 20 grams of M30 pills, hydrocodone pills, and 28 grams of fentanyl. Some used jail phones to schedule drug sales. Others sold drugs out of a house located at 1301 E. 39th Street.

Bowman’s attorney, Joshua Pine, declined to make an immediate comment when reached by phone Tuesday.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

