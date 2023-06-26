Georgia rapper Quando Rondo granted bond following gang, drug indictment

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia rapper Quando Rondo has been granted bond by a Chattam County judge, WJCL reports.

Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, has been charged with violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, and illegal use of a communication facility.

According to an indictment, the 24-year-old is part of the Rollin’ 60′s gang and is accused of making members of the gang provide him with guns and setting up a marijuana sale in Macon before going there to buy it.

He is also accused of buying hydrocodone pills on a separate occasion in Savannah.

According to the indictment, other gang members trafficked more than four grams of cocaine, about 20 grams of M30 pills, hydrocodone pills, and 28 grams of fentanyl. Some used jail phones to schedule drug sales. Others sold drugs out of a house located at 1301 E. 39th Street.

In the judge’s order, she said, “The court finds it significant that the defendant surrendered himself for arrest the day after he learned of the warrant for his arrest.”

Bond was set at $100,000 and Bowman must surrender any passports to the clerk of court, have no contact with his co-defendants, and appear at all court hearings, WJCL reports.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

