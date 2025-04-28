Georgia ranks second nationally in officer deaths after Columbia County deputy killed

Georgia now ranks second in the nation for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2025, following the death of Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes over the weekend.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, three Georgia officers have died this year, placing the state behind only Texas and tying with California. Nationally, 23 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty so far this year.

Deputy Sikes was fatally shot Saturday night while attempting to serve a warrant on a suspect barricaded inside a motorhome. Authorities say the suspect fired on deputies with a modified AR-style weapon, killing Sikes and injuring another deputy, who was shot in the face.

Governor Brian Kemp expressed condolences on social media, writing, “We’re also painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation.”

Deputy Sikes’ death adds to a growing number of law enforcement fatalities recorded across the country so far this year.