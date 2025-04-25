Georgia ranks No. 7 in the U.S. in cyber crimes reported with more than $420M stolen, FBI says

ATLANTA — The FBI found a major spike in cyber crimes reported in Georgia in 2024.

According to FBI officials, cyber crimes reported in Georgia spiked by 40 percent in 2024. Georgia ranks No. 7 in the United States with more than $420 million stolen.

According to FBI Atlanta special agent Paul Brown, cyber crimes against the elderly continue to increase.

Among the most reported cyber crimes include phishing scams, extortion, and crypto currency scams.

“The losses in Georgia reported by seniors went from $92 million in 2023 to $174 million in 2024,” said Brown.