Georgia ranks near bottom in new report on best states for older workers

Georgia ranks among the nation’s worst states for older workers, according to a new report from Seniorly that examines workforce conditions for Americans aged 65 and up.

The state came in at No. 43 overall on Seniorly’s “Best States for Older Workers” list, based on the latest data across six key categories: age-related workplace discrimination, labor force participation, median income, access to remote work, job growth, and senior population.

In Georgia, older workers face significant challenges. The state sees an average of 160 workplace discrimination complaints per 100,000 eligible workers, and the median household income for seniors is just over $53,000 per year.

By comparison, Washington was named the best state for older workers, followed by New Hampshire, Alaska, Maryland, and Colorado. Mississippi ranked last.

The report comes at a time when more seniors are staying in or returning to the workforce. A record 11.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are currently employed, a number projected to reach 14.8 million by 2033, according to labor force estimates.

