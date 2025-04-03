Georgia ranks among most stressed states in the U.S., study finds

ATLANTA — A new study from personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgia as the 13th most stressed state in the nation, with residents particularly burdened by work and money related stress.

The study highlights financial pressure and workplace demands as leading contributors to high stress levels across the state. Mental health professionals say the findings align with what they’re seeing in their practices.

“Financial struggles, work pressure,” said counselor Valerie Callahan, citing them as the top concerns for many of her clients.

Mental health counselor Haley Brown agrees and points to another troubling factor, Georgia’s limited access to professional care. “And also the limited resources are expensive,” Brown said. “How do we help them problem solve? How do we help them cope with the stress that is inevitable?”

Georgia ranks near the bottom nationally, and is third from the last in the number of licensed psychologists available to serve its population, further contributing to the issue.

WalletHub’s survey used 40 key stress indicators, including average hours worked, personal bankruptcy rate, credit scores, and affordable mental health care access.

According to the report, New Mexico tops the list as the most stressed state, while Nebraska ranks as the least stressed.