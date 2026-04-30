Georgia ranks 25th for drug problems as report flags treatment gaps

ATLANTA — A new national ranking finds Georgia ranks in the middle nationwide for drug and alcohol problems.

Georgia ranks 25th overall in drug problems, according to the report.

The ranking also finds Georgia ranks highest, or worse, when it comes to drug health issues and rehabilitation needs.

Chip Lupo with WalletHub says the survey finds Georgia lacks resources to treat people.

“The sixth lowest substance abuse treatment facilities per 100,000 people; now when we’re talking drugs this also does include alcohol use, so that’s kind of a wide umbrella when talking about drug use,” Lupo said.

The report also finds Georgia has the fifth lowest share of substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors per capita.

“Now that could be either an affordability issue from insurance or maybe you’re in a part of Georgia where you don’t have access to these types of treatment centers,” Lupo said.

Georgia is about average when it comes to drug arrests per capita and drug arrests on college campuses.

On the plus side, Georgia ranks 47th in law enforcement.