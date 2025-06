ATLANTA — Georgia has ranked in the top 20 in a recent senior happiness index released by caring.com.

The new senior happiness index survey analyzed many factors, including the cost of living, life expectancy, health of residents over the age of 60 and the number of senior centers.

Georgia is ranked No. 20 overall.

Officials say they used data from Wallethub.com on the happiest states in America.

Utah is ranked as the state with the best overall senior health ranking, according to the survey.