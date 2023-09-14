Georgia Public Safety head to retire, governor announces

ATLANTA — Col. Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Dept. of Public Safety, which includes the Georgia State Patrol, has confirmed to he intends to retire at the end of September.

Wright told our partners at Channel 2 Action News that he announced it to the Georgia Board of Public Safety on Thursday.

Governor Brian Kemp announced Lt. Colonel William Hitchens III will be serving as the next DPS commissioner and Colonel of the Georgia State Patrol starting October 1, following the unanimous vote approving the shift by the Board.

Wright has served as a member of law enforcement in Georgia for close to 30 years.

He first began his career as a radio operator with the Georgia State Patrol in 1994 in Valdosta, before attending the Georgia State Patrol Trooper School and graduating in 1995, according to state officials.

Wright also served as a member of the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team and was honored as the Peace Officer of the Year in 1995 by the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.

During his career, Wright also was a part of the 1996 security detail for the Olympic Torch Relay. In 2011, Wright became Troop H Commander of the Georgia State Patrol, later being promoted to troop commander in 2015 and South Adjutant of GSP, before rising to the head of the DPS and GSP in 2020.

Thanking Wright for his service and long career in law enforcement, Kemp said Wright had done an incredible job as head of DPS.

“During times of civil unrest and the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, Colonel Wright demonstrated resilience, foresight, and strength that has led to reductions in crime and safer communities all across Georgia. He has led as he served – with distinction – and we wish him and his family well in this next chapter,” Kemp said in a statement.

Wright shepherded the department through a critical period in its history, including leading a task force to assist local police with combatting the violent crime spike and street racing at Kemp’s direction.

Kemp announced multiple role changes among public safety officials as a result of both Wright’s retirement and Hitchens’ promotion.

“The Board also unanimously confirmed Major Kendrick Lowe to serve as Lt. Colonel of the Georgia State Patrol and Deputy Commissioner for DPS, also effective Oct. 1. Lt. Colonel Joshua Lamb will continue his service as a valued member of the senior DPS leadership team and will be promoted to Assistant Commissioner,” according to the governor’s office.

Hitchens currently serves as the Director of Field Operations for the GSP, overseeing the Georgia State Patrol, the Motor Carrier Compliance Division, the Capitol Police Division, the Headquarters Adjutant, and the Special Operations Adjutant, according to the DPS. He graduated from the same 69th Trooper School as Wright in 1995, according to the state.

