Georgia primary primer: Biden & Trump can clinch party nominations tonight

ATLANTA — Today is the presidential primary in Georgia and three other states. Polls open at 7 a.m. in the Peach State.

In Georgia, voters will only cast their ballots for the presidential primary. The primary for local and state races isn’t until May 21. Election Day for the general election is later this year on Nov. 5.

While Super Tuesday was last week, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump could clinch the presidential nominations tonight in the primary contests in Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington state. There are 161 delegates at stake as voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

Both Biden and Trump visited Georgia on Saturday for campaign stops to rally voters.

Biden delivered a speech from Pullman Yards in Atlanta, hitting on the same themes as he did during his State of the Union address a few days prior.

“It’s not hyperbole to suggest our freedoms are literally on the ballot this November,” Biden said.

At his rally from the Forum Center in Rome, Trump pointed the finger at Biden’s immigration policies during his speech after the death of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia’s campus.

The former president also touched on another major Georgia headline: his Fulton County grand jury indictment in the election interference case.

“They were contesting a corrupt election, or at least in their opinion it was a corrupt election,” said Trump.





