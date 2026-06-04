Georgia Power urges metro Atlanta residents to prepare for hurricane season

ATLANTA — As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, Georgia Power is encouraging metro Atlanta residents to prepare for severe weather, even though coastal communities are often considered the most vulnerable to hurricanes.

Amanda Sowells with Georgia Power says now is the time to put together an emergency kit that can last several days.

“Food, water, flashlights, and maybe get a little bit of extra medications that you may need,” Sowells said.

Georgia Power recommends keeping non-perishable food, water, medications, portable phone chargers, and a battery-powered radio on hand. The company also encourages families to have an emergency plan in place.

Sowells says it is important for metro Atlanta residents to be prepared for the possibility of a major storm.

“It’s better to be over prepared especially here in Atlanta we know how the roads are, so just be prepared in case of a big storm hitting us in a way we may not expect,” Sowells said.