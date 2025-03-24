Georgia postal workers join national protests against proposed USPS restructuring

Postal service employees across Georgia are joining hundreds of workers nationwide to protest a proposed restructuring of the U.S. Postal Service. From Marietta to Columbus, demonstrators gathered to voice concerns over the future of the agency, job security, and the potential impact of changes being considered by the federal government.

Eddie Davidson, a Georgia postal worker and member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, is among roughly 75,000 veterans employed by the USPS. “So our mission never stopped after serving in the military,” Davidson said, highlighting the dedication of veterans continuing their service as postal employees.

The protests come in response to a White House proposal to move the USPS under the control of the Commerce Department, an idea that has sparked fears of cuts, restructuring, and a shift away from the agency’s current independent status. The U.S. Postal Service has operated as an independent entity since the 1970s.

“We are motivated, we are dedicated, we’re public servants each and every day,” Davidson added, expressing concern over potential job losses and the erosion of public trust in the institution.

Protests were held in hundreds of cities nationwide, including several across Georgia, as workers continue to demand that the USPS remain an independent, fully funded public institution.