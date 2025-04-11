Georgia organizations condemn revocation of international students’ visas

Several Georgia organizations have condemned the Trump Administration’s revocation of international students’ visas on college campuses in Georgia.

The Georgia Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-GA), and Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, expressed umbrage with reports that international students in Georgia had their student visas revoked by the Department of State and their student status was terminated by the Department of Homeland Security.

“It’s clear that the crackdown and visa revocations of international students are politically motivated and target Black, Brown, Muslim and other students of color, who the Trump Administration finds undesirable,” CAIR-Georgia Legal Director Javeria Jamil said. “The Department of Homeland Security should immediately reverse these illegal status terminations, and university officials, Georgia elected officials, and all Georgians, should stand firmly with international students who are being targeted.”

CAIR-GA officials say they are working with students who were impacted. In addition, officials are set to partner with legal organizations to investigate.

“Advancing Justice - Atlanta strongly condemns this recent federal abuse of power that uses the immigration and criminal legal systems to exclude and remove individuals from the country as part of its anti-immigrant agenda,” Advancing Justice - Atlanta Policy Director Jennifer Lee said. “International students have long made vital contributions to Georgia, and these attacks hurt both the intellectual and economic impact of our colleges and universities.”

CAIR-GA officials say students and any community members who were impacted by visa revocations or related intimidation can contact CAIR-Georgia’s legal team here.