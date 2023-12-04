Georgia nursing assistant accused of inappropriate sexual conduct, taking money from patients

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A certified nursing assistant at a Georgia health care facility is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with patients. She is also accused of taking money from the patients.

WTVC News Channel 9 obtained the LaFayette Police arrest report for Jessica Camp on charges of first and second degree improper conduct by an employee.

Camp worked at the Pruitt Health location in LaFayette. According to WTVC, detectives responded to the healthcare facility last month to investigate reports that Camp performed sexual acts on residents.

One of the workers told detectives that a quadriplegic patient thought he was in a relationship with Camp and gave her nearly $800 to help with her rent. Detectives then spoke with the patient’s roommate.

The man, who is a double-leg amputee and is on dialysis, told detectives that Camp asked him for $750 to help with her car payment. The arrest report stated that he gave Camp the money but later saw her getting a ride from someone else.

The news station received the following statement from Pruitt Health about the allegations:

“Pruitt Health is deeply concerned and saddened by the allegations involving a former employee at our LaFayette location. The care and safety of our patients is our highest priority. Upon learning of the situation, we self-reported the concerns to police and state officials. The employee was immediately suspended and subsequently terminated.”

