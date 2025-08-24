Local

Georgia National Guard could join immigration enforcement efforts

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia National Guard (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — National Guard troops from Georgia could soon be deployed as part of a nationwide effort to support federal immigration enforcement.

Up to 1,700 Guard troops from multiple states may be called in to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations (ICE). It is not yet clear how many Georgia troops would be involved or where they might be sent.

Governor Brian Kemp’s office stated, “The governor remains in active communication with the Trump administration on how to best support their work securing our nation’s border and safeguarding its citizens.”

