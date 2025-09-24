Georgia named best state in the nation for business

ATLANTA — Georgia is named the number one state in the nation to do business by Area Development magazine.
This is the 12th year in a row Georgia has been named the top for business.
Governor Kemp saying “it is a reflection of the sustained commitment we have to excellence and a team approach to economic development”.
For 12 straight years, Georgia has been voted the "Top State for Business!" While we've earned this ranking for over a decade, it's by no means guaranteed. It is a reflection of the sustained commitment we have to excellence and a team approach to economic development! pic.twitter.com/HJBoBJriOx— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 24, 2025