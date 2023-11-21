Local

Georgia NAACP remembers Rosalynn Carter

Rosalynn Carter Mental Health FILE - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter discusses the Institute of Medicine report, "Crossing the Quality Chasm: Adaptation to Mental Health and Addictive Disorders," during the 21st annual Rosalynn Carter Symposium on Mental Health Policy at the Carter Center, Nov. 3, 2005, in Atlanta. Health care experts say the advocacy of Carter, who died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at age 96, created a framework for much of the progress on mental illness in America. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File) (Ric Feld/AP)

ATLANTA — The Georgia chapter of the NAACP is also remembering former First Lady Rosalynn Carter who passed away Sunday afternoon.

The president of the Georgia NAACP Gerald Griggs said the Carter family has always been strong allies of the NAACP, especially during the Civil Rights Movement.

Georgia NAACP President Griggs said Georgia lost a real ‘She-ro.’

“They have been a valuable asset to the Georgia state conference specifically. We appreciated the partnership in human rights issues and civil rights issues, of course mental health issues,” said Griggs.

Georgia NAACP said they look forward to continuing to work with the Carter family.

