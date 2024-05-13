Georgia motorcyclist killed in crash at Florida bike rally just days before his wedding

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia motorcyclist was killed in a crash at a Florida bike rally days before his wedding, according to his fiancé.

Rodney Grizzle, 31, of Summerville, was at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally in Panama City Beach on May 4 when he and his fiancé, Mai Smith, were involved in an accident.

Smith said the couple was hit by a car that drove off.

“This coward who hit us and ran off has turned our world upside down,” Smith said. “Rodney was the best person I ever met in my life. My best friend, my backbone. He was loved by many.”

Grizzle and Smith were set to be married on May 11. According to his obituary, Grizzle was a “devoted father” to one son. He was buried on Friday, the day before he was supposed to get married.

Police said it’s unclear if the crash involved just Griffith’s motorcycle or if another vehicle was involved and left the scene. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Thunder Beach is a four-day event for motorcyclists and fans. This year, two people, including Grizzle, were killed at the event.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Homicide Investigation Team at 850-233-5000 or sending Panama City Beach Police a message.