Georgia mayor facing 75 counts of theft after allegedly misappropriating city funds

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mayor has been arrested in connection to a theft investigation.

On October 20, 2023 Wilcox County Sheriff Steve Mauldin and District Attorney Brad Rigby asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the theft allegations.

Officials said Mayor Brandon Holt, 34, had misappropriated the city of Pineview funds.

On Jan.16, authorities arrested and charged Holt with 75 counts of theft by taking.

He was booked into the Wilcox County Jail but has since been released on bond.

In October, Holt was shot in a drive-by weeks after he gave a speech about gun violence.

“At that moment I really thought my life was gone,” Holt said, pointing to the left side of his stomach. “I got hit right here.”

The shooting happened on Aug.11 on Lafayette Parkway in Lagrange.

The theft investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 478-987-4545. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.





