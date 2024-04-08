Georgia man missing for more than a week found safe in Pennsylvania

ATLANTA — A Georgia man who disappeared over Easter weekend while visiting his sick grandmother in Maryland has been found safe in Pennsylvania.

Montgomery County Police said Andrew Mostyn Jr. was last seen March 30 around 4 p.m. leaving a home in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Mostyn’s mother, Joy Dameron, told WUSA-TV that her son went to the Nation Mall in Washington, DC, and told his grandmother he would see her on Sunday for Easter, but never showed up.

Sources confirmed to the TV station Sunday night that Mostyn was found safe in Pennsylvania.

What he was doing in Pennsylvania or why he was there remains unanswered, but police said he was unharmed.

