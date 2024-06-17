Georgia man drowns after walking off boat ramp with “no swimming” sign

Long County — LONG COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old Georgia man drowned over the weekend, according to WSAV.

The Long County Sheriff’s Office said a group of four teens were wading near a boat ramp on the Altamaha River shortly after 8 p.m. when one of the teens went too far.

The area was marked “no swimming,” according to WJCL.

The sheriff said the ground dropped steeply and one teen struggled to return to the dock.

According to the sheriff, the victim did not know how to swim. A friend tried to rescue him but couldn’t.

The Long County Fire Department recovered the victim’s body about an hour later.

He was pronounced dead.

He has not been identified. The drowning remains under investigation.